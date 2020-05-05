Govt hospitals in Haryana to keep 2 dialysis machines reserved for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Haryana government has decided that two dialysis machines in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state will be reserved exclusively for COVID-19 patients requiring dialysis.

Besides, after reserving 100-150 beds for COVID-19 patients in all

11 exclusive COVID-19 hospitals, the remaining OPDs and wards will resume the normal work for the treatment of all other patients.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present in the meeting

It was informed in the meeting that all the Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to ensure the opening of shops in all the markets falling in green and orange districts as per the requirement in consultation with all market associations in such a manner that norms of social distancing are properly followed. (ANI)

