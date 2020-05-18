Govt implements Shekatkar Committee recommendations on ramping up border infrastructure

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The government has accepted and implemented three important recommendations of Committee of Experts (CoE) under the Chairmanship of Lt General D B Shekatkar (Retd) relating to speeding up road construction for socio-economic development in the border areas.

A Defence Ministry release said that on the matter related to creating border infrastructure, the government has implemented the recommendation of CoE to outsource road construction work beyond the optimal capacity of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"It has been made mandatory to adopt Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC) mode for execution of all works costing more than Rs 100 crore," the release said.

The release said the other recommendation relating to the introduction of modern construction plants, equipment and machinery has been implemented by delegating enhanced procurement powers from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 100 crore to BRO for domestic and foreign procurements.

"Border Roads has recently inducted Hot-Mix Plant 20/30 TPH for the speedier laying of roads, remote operated hydraulic Rock Drills DC-400 R for hard rock cutting, a range of F-90 series of self-propelled snow-cutters/blowers for speedier snow clearance," it said.

The Defence Ministry said that new technology like blasting technology for precision blasting, use of geo-textiles for soil stabilisation and plastic-coated aggregates for the surfacing is also being used to enhance the pace of construction.

"With the empowerment of field officers through enhanced delegation of financial and administrative powers, there has been significant improvement in faster financial closure of works," it said.

The land acquisition and all statutory clearances like forest and environmental clearance are also made part of the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

"With the adoption of EPC mode of execution, it is mandatory to award work only when 90 per cent of the statutory clearances have been obtained, implementing the recommendation of CoE regarding obtaining prior clearances before the commencement of the project," it said. (ANI)

