Govt in discussion with states having concerns regarding preparation of NPR, implementation of CAA: MHA

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Central Government is in discussion with the States having concerns in regard to the preparation of the National Population Register (NPR) and implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday.

On the State Assemblies who have passed resolutions against the updation of NPR and CAA, MoS Home Affairs informed the parliament: "The Central Government has received resolutions adopted by Legislative Assemblies of certain States such as Rajasthan. State Government of Kerala has also filed an original suit in the Honourable Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution of India,"

"The Government is in discussion with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of NPR and implementation of CAA," he added. (ANI)

