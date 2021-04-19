Govt increased number of IIMs, IITs to provide greater opportunities to youth: Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said the government has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities to youth.

According to a press release, Pokhriyal addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak virtually and stated that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get a high-quality education.

He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings.



Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students for their success. He encouraged the students to work hard and contribute to the nation, and society at large. The Minister urged the students to use their talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing the India@75 mission and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

The Minister congratulated IIM for doing exceptionally well in improving gender and academic diversity in its student population. The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao" mission, he added.

Pokhriyal congratulated IIM Rohtak for opening up a new campus in Gurugram, new programs, and empowering women in management education in the last few years and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB), will be offered by the institute this year. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this program. (ANI)

