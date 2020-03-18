Govt increasing more labs for COVID-19 tests in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the government is increasing the number of labs for COVID-19.

"For the last two months, screening has been done at airports. Quarantine is also being done. The situation was reviewed by the state cabinet. All passengers from abroad will be home quarantined or they can stay at government facilities or budget hotels or resorts or private hospitals," Sudhakar said in the Assembly.

"We have issued many advisories. Until 31st March, pubs and hotels, religious events, should not have an assembly of more than 100 persons. Two bulletins will be issued twice a day. All those who arrive from abroad will be stamped that they have arrived from abroad. Covid-19 is growing at a phenomenal pace. We need not panic but we need to be cautious," he said.

Sudhakar continued: "There are 54 labs in the country. Karnataka has five labs, the most among all states. We are increasing the number of labs. In our country, we have tested less than 10 per cent. In Karnataka, we should conduct test on more people."

The minister said the government will devise a way to be able to track down all those home quarantined through their mobile phones.

"Karnataka stands fourth after Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. We are in the second stage. The next 2-3 weeks are detrimental. This is a pandemic situation. People have to also take responsibility. Social distancing is the real solution and key to eradicating this COVID-19. In the larger interest of the health of the state, we have to take drastic measures," he said.

"We are now in the 2nd stage. The next 3 weeks are very important. If we take care, the state can escape what's happening worldwide," he said.

Congress MLA UT Khader demanded action against those people who do not follow rules.

"Only shutting airports will not help. What about domestic passengers? Coronavirus must come under Ayushman Bharat. Keep isolated patients away from normal people in the ICU in government hospitals. Take action against those who do not follow the rules," he said.

Congress MLA Dr Yathindras said that screening is not enough and travelers need to be lab tested.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka till today. (ANI)

