Govt initiates process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws in consultation with all the stakeholders, the Centre on Wednesday informed.

"Amendments in criminal laws is a continuous process to make the laws in accordance with contemporary needs and aspirations of the people. The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 146 Report dated June 23, 2010, had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the Criminal Justice System of the country," said MoS Rai in a written reply to question posed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar.



"Earlier the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 114th and 128 Reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece-meal amendments in respective Acts," it read.

He added, "The Government of India has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws in consultation with all the stakeholders."

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

