Govt institute imparting free computer education at J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): A rural Self-Employment Training Institute at Shiv Nagar area of the district here is providing Computer Accounting Courses to students free of cost.

This Central government institute sponsored by State Bank of India (SBI) is imparting computer education to students who belong to the far-flung and remotest corner of the district.

The course is being offered to Below Poverty Line (BPL) students with an aim to uplift the unemployed youth and help them in building a career.

BJ Naru, Director told ANI, "It is a central government institute sponsored by SBI, we also provide free food and accommodation to students."

Razia Begum, one of the students who is taking training at the institute said, "Earlier we didn't have any such facility and hence I hadn't seen a computer till date but now I am learning to operate it and getting trained in computer accountancy."

She also hailed the government's move for providing the necessary exposure to the youth of the region. (ANI)

