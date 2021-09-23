Govt intends to diversify agriculture to support India's fuel energy security: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Agriculture is India's real strength, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, adding the government intends to diversify it into the energy and power sector.

"India's fuel energy security can be well supported by Agriculture as it provides opportunities for concepts such as waste to wealth and waste to energy and ultimately leading to the benefit of all," said Gadkari while virtually addressing energy-summit-2021">Bio-Energy Summit 2021 'fuel-sustainable-bioenergy-solutions-for-aatmanirbhar-bharat">Farm-2-Fuel: Sustainable Bioenergy Solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Minister said these targets will be achieved through a five-phased strategy which includes adopting biofuels and renewables, implementing energy efficiency norms, improving refinery processes, increasing domestic production and achieving demand substitution.

Gadkari said this strategy uses a strategic role for biofuels in the Indian energy basket.



The Minister said the announcements on advancing of the target year for 20 per cent ethanol-blending by five years to 2025, 5 per cent blending of biodiesel in a diesel by 2030, directing Oil companies to sell 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol from April 1, 2023, and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends - E12 and E15 gives an indication the importance that government gives to biofuels and alternative source of energy.

Gadkari said both Brazil and India are stepping ahead on the sustainable energy roadmap. He further said, "Through technology transfer and sharing our experiences, we can surely establish a self-reliant energy ecosystem in our countries. India is one of the fastest-growing economy leading through sustainable and climate-neutral development. Society should be livable, workable, and sustainable for all with an important focus on ethics, ecology, and the environment."

India is committed to meet the Paris Climate Agreement, where efforts are centered to reduce carbon emissions by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030, he added.

He assured that necessary steps are being taken to decarbonize the transport sector by reducing the harmful Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. He said we are committed to adopt import-substitute, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free modes of transport in the country.

"India is committed to an eminently achievable clean energy-based economy, through an annual road-map for production, supply of ethanol till 2025-26, and systems for its countrywide marketing," he emphasised. (ANI)

