Govt invites safety suggestions for construction equipment vehicles

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The government on Sunday sought suggestions on how to ensure safety when construction equipment vehicles that are used for infrastructure projects are running on public roads along with other vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification on Sunday to address the issue of safety requirements, safety of the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads along with other vehicles, according to a press release.

As of now, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Pointing out that some certain safety requirements are already mandated for these vehicles, the release added, "Currently, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in CMVR, 1989. This standard aims to introduce Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 160, to introduce several safety requirements like visual display requirements, requirements for operator station and maintenance areas, non-metallic fuel tanks, among others."

These vehicles are mainly used for carrying out various infrastructure projects. (ANI)

