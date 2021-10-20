Govt is aiming to set up over 200 airports, heliports in India in next 3-4 years: PM Modi

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that government is aiming to set up over 200 airports, heliports and waterdromes for seaplanes across the country in the next three to four years.

Addressing people after inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, "The effort will be to have a network of more than 200 airports, heliports and water dome in the nation in the next 3-4 years."

He also said that under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, more than 900 new air routes have been approved in the last few years, out of which air service has started in more than 350. "More than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier, have been made operational," he added.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister gave its approval for the declaration of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport in June 2020.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region. (ANI)