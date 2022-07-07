Govt issues guidelines for Mission Vatsalya scheme

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing a centrally-sponsored scheme "Mission Vatsalya" erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) scheme, since 2009-10 for the welfare and rehabilitation of children.

The objective of Mission Vatsalya is to secure a healthy and happy childhood for each and every child in India, ensure opportunities to enable them to discover their full potential and assist them in flourishing in all respects in a sustained manner, foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronized ecosystem for the development of children, assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and achieve the SDG goals.

Mission Vatsalya promotes family-based non-institutional care of children in difficult circumstances based on the principle of institutionalization of children as a measure of last resort.



Components under Mission Vatsalya include improvement in the functioning of statutory bodies, Strengthening service delivery structures; Upscale institutional care/services; Encouraging non-institutional community-based care; emergency outreach services; Training and capacity building.

All the States/UTs have signed the Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) with the Ministry for implementation of the Scheme. Mission Vatsalya will be implemented as a centrally-sponsored scheme as per the prescribed cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and State/UT Governments.

The Ministry has issued detailed guidelines for the Mission Vatsalya Scheme and State Governments/UT Administrations have been asked to prepare their financial proposal and plans for the year 2022-23 under Mission Vatsalya Scheme on the basis of financial norms of Guidelines. The norms of the Mission Vatsalya scheme will be applicable from April 1, 2022. (ANI)

