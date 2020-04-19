Govt ITI Cuttack develops COVID-19 sample collection walk-in kiosk

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Inspired by the model adopted by South Korea to collect COVID-19 samples, a team of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the safe collection of samples, officials informed on Sunday.

A sample collection kiosk is a mobile cubicle cabin which comes with a pair of gloves attached to it in the front through which the doctor can take samples of the suspected patient. The structure is supported with four wheels at the base for mobility.

The swab collections can also be done without any contact with the patient and the gloves used can be sanitised from outside. This will reduce the need for more PPE kits and will enable more tests in less amount of time.



As per the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. And people can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.

The development is expected to help frontline healthcare professionals to avoid direct exposure to infected persons.

Meanwhile, Odisha has reported 61 coronavirus cases and one death so far. As many as 24 people have been discharged/cured/migrated, as per the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

