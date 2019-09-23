Students availing the faclities at the internet facilitaiton centre in Pulwama. Photo/ANI
Students availing the faclities at the internet facilitaiton centre in Pulwama. Photo/ANI

Govt launches internet facilitation centre in Pulwama for students

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:12 IST

Pulwama (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jammu-Kashmir administration has set up an internet facilitation centre at the Deputy Commissioner's office here to aid students of Shopian and Pulwama following inconvenience caused due to internet and communication restrictions.
The students eagerly thronged to the internet facilitation centre to fill their examination forms and entrance forms for exams like UGC-NET, GATE and Mains-IIT.
"Our office has provided internet facility for students so that they can fill their admission forms and exam forms or download their admit cards so that their precious time is not lost," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf Hakkak.
Milad Mehmood, present at the internet facilitation centre, praised the administration's move.
"I am applying for JEE Mains as broadband services and internet services are not available here. It's a good move especially in such conditions in Kashmir," Mehmood said.
In the prevailing conditions, the internet facility is not there and we had talked to the Deputy Commissioner for the same. Now, the student can comfortably fill their examinations forms or check their results, said another user at the centre, Rayees Ahmed. (ANI)

