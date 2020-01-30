Govt least bothered about people protesting on streets over CAA-NRC: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday hit out at the Central government saying that it is least bothered about the people protesting on streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

"The government is least bothered about the people protesting on streets over CAA-NRC. This shows their arrogance. They are not bothered about farmers too. The opposition wants that these issues be discussed too and the govt should be sensitive about it," he said while speaking to reporters here after an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session.

The Congress leader alleged that the government is only focussed on getting Bills passed.

"Government is focussed only on getting Bills passed but we also drew their attention towards the sinking economy, rising unemployment and Kashmir. We told them Farooq Abdullah be released so that he can attend Parliament, others be released too," he said.

The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which begins on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

