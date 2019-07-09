Govt machinery must work in cohesion by implementing 5T to bring transformational change: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational change in the state.

"Our efforts on Disaster Management, provision of land rights to slum dwellers and successful reduction of Naxalite influence in the state have been recognized in the entire country. Therefore, all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about Transformational change in the state, we cannot be satisfied with incremental changes," Patnaik said in a brainstorming session held here with the top officials of the state government.

In order to further improve the accountability for providing citizen-centric government, it has been decided that annual performance appraisal report of the District SPs and Indian Forest Services officers will be submitted to the Chief Minister.

"The performance appraisal of the officers, the implications of 5T Components will be accorded 20 per cent weightage, the Chief Minister said.

According to Patnaik, the directorates under the shall function as a composite entity, the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) system will also be modified to integrated the directorate with the departments to speed up the process of decision making.

The Chief Minister also discussed new initiatives on 5T to be taken up by works, housing and urban development, energy, higher education, health and family welfare and the revenue departments. (ANI)

