Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Govt made exams cheating-free in UP: Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:45 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government have made examinations in the state cheating-free over the last two-and-a-half-year.
"Despite being the biggest state, we held examinations and gave result in one month, where it used to take 5 months earlier. The students faced a lot of problem earlier who wanted to go for higher studies as results remained pending. This is the first time when in such less time, results have been declared. Also, this has been possible when we made the examinations cheating-free," said Adityanath
The Chief Minister was addressing children, parents, and teachers at an event to felicitate meritorious students at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital on Monday.
The Chief Minister said about two-and-a-half years ago when he came to power, there was an atmosphere of chaos and corruption and people had come to terms with the fact that nothing was going to change, but the transformation that took place in different areas during this period is due to the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister.
"Our government is striving towards a better education system for students irrespective to any board that they are appearing for. We are ensuring that there is more transparency in the exams that are held in the state and the results to be out as soon as possible," he further said.
"We have worked towards better employment rate of teachers so that the non-availability of teachers does not become a hindrance to the education of the children," he further added.
Yogi Adityanath also highlighted his government's effort in easing the education process in the state for the economically weaker section.
"The UP government also announced scholarships for the children coming from the economic weaker section of the society. And we are also worked towards increasing the strength of such kids in schools. The government is trying that these children receive the first installment of the scholarship amount directly in their bank accounts by 2nd October and final installment by 26 January," he said.
He further assured that the state government is working with complete dedication to make the education system better in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, State ministers Shrikant Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Suresh Rana, Brijesh Pathak, Ashutosh Tandon were also present at the event. (ANI)

