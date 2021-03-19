Govt making efforts to ease farmers' journey from 'seed to market': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the central government is determined to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market'.



Replying to a letter received from a farmer from Uttarakhand's Nainital congratulating the Prime Minister on completion of five years of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Modi said, "The PM Fasal Bima Yojana is continuously playing an important role in protecting the economic interests of the hardworking farmers by reducing the risk associated with weather uncertainties. Crores of farmers are availing the benefits of this farmer-friendly insurance scheme today."

"Through comprehensive coverage and transparent claim redressal process over the last five years, this 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) scheme has emerged as an example of our determined efforts for farmers' welfare. Today, sustained efforts are being made to remove every small and big difficulty in the way of the farmers' journey from the 'seed to market' and to ensure their prosperity and progress of agriculture," PM Modi said.

He also appreciated the contribution and role of the people in the progress of the country and wrote, "Today the country is rapidly moving towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with a vision of all-round development. Energised by the trust of all the citizens, the nation is determined to achieve the national goals and I am sure that our efforts to take the country to new heights on the world stage will be further intensified." (ANI)

