Govt may bring changes in sedition law in upcoming winter session of Parliament, Centre tells SC

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the government might bring changes in the sedition law under section 124 (A) of the Indian Penal Code in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The apex court was hearing the pleas challenging the sedition law.

government

The apex court also issued notice to the Centre in some pleas challenging the sedition law. Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit-led apex court posted the matters challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law for hearing in January's second week.

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code criminalizes the offence of sedition.

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court gave directions that the controversial sedition law will be on hold till the government reviews it and those in jail can approach courts for bail.

The Supreme Court had ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalizes the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete.

A bench of then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and States not to register any cases under Section 124A.

It had added that if such cases are registered in the future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added.

The apex court had also said that those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail.

"It would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance," the bench had ordered.

Allowing the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, the apex court had said that it will be appropriate not to use the provision of law till further re-examination is over. (ANI)