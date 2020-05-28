Govt medical college in J-K's Rajouri starts COVID-19 testing

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri has started sample testing for COVID-19 at the block level.

"Around 250 samples are tested every day. This will reduce stress on medical colleges," said Dr Javed Choudhary, Nodal Officer of Rajouri.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,759 COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, including 833 cured/discharged and 24 deaths. (ANI)

