Representative image
Representative image

Govt moves closer towards CDS appointment

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Moving closer towards the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the government has sought the names of commander-in-chief rank officers from the three services.
As part of the process, the government has also identified the appointment house for the individual appointed as the first CDS.
For the appointment, the Cabinet Committee on Security had appointed an implementation committee under National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who held meetings on the structure and responsibilities of the new position announced to be created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 this year.

"All the three services have forwarded the names of their commander-in-chief rank officers as was asked for by the government. The implementation committee report is also complete and would be finalised by the government soon," government sources told ANI.

Sources said during the initial stages of the appointment process, the thinking of the top government functionaries involved in the process was that the first person to be appointed for the post should be from the Indian Army.
Sources said that the purpose of seeking more names from services is to consider a larger pool of officers while making the appointment for the new office.
They added that it is most likely that the appointment would be made from the existing seniormost officers from the three services by the beginning of next month.
During the discussions, the defence forces in the implementation committee had conveyed to the government that the CDS could be an officer higher in protocol than the existing services chiefs.
The forces are also of the view that the CDS should be placed probably at 11A in the order of precedence where he would be above the services chiefs but a notch below the Cabinet Secretary.
In the order of precedence in the government, the cabinet secretary is at the 11th position while the services chiefs are at the 12th position. If the services' point is accepted, 11A would be a new position created for the CDS.
When the CDS is appointed, the first Vice Chief of Defence Staff would be Vice Admiral C Hari Kumar from the Navy who would be replacing Lieutenant General P Rajeshwar who is going to head the tri-services operational command in Andaman and Nicobar.

At present, the three services operate under the Integrated Defence Staff with joint staffing from the three forces. New cyber, space and special operations agencies have been created for the tri-services and they would be working under the CDS, sources said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:56 IST

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, talks farmer crisis in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday a meeting that comes in the midst of political churning in Maharashtra that was put under President's rule a week ago after no party mustered enough numbers to form a gover

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:51 IST

NATGRID will come into operation by 2020-end: MHA in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a reply in Lok Sabha informed that the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID will come into operation by the end of next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:40 IST

CM Sawant hopes Javadekar will give decision on Mhadei river...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday voiced hope that the committee set up by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will give the decision in state's favour in Kalasa Bhandura project on Mhadei river.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:33 IST

Internet services will be restored in valley whenever local...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): A decision to snap internet services was necessary keeping in mind the security of the nation and people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha today stating that the curbs will be lifted in the valley whenever the local authority dee

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:29 IST

Cyber attack was in administrative block of Kudankulam not in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the cyber attack on Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu happened in the internet circuit of the administrative block and not in the plant.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:29 IST

E-cigarettes now can be seized without warrant: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarettes on public health, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to all state police chiefs and chief secretaries informing that sub-inspector level officers and above can search and seize the prohibited items without a

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:22 IST

29 districts in Maharashtra, 39 in MP affected by floods: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty-nine districts of Maharashtra and 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been affected badly during the recent unprecedented rain and floods in the states, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:15 IST

Delhi Jal Board VC Dinesh Mohaniya nominated for water quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday nominated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB for the joint water quality testing exercise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:09 IST

MPs from other states not taking interest in Delhi's pollution...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Hema Malini on Wednesday said that the MPs from other states are hardly taking any interest in the issue of rising pollution in New Delhi as the matter does not concern them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:08 IST

SC asks Kerala govt to make new law on Sabarimala temple matter

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government to bring about a new law for Sabarimala temple matter in four weeks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:03 IST

JNU students protest at the Delhi Police headquarters in ITO

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday protested against the Delhi Police at their headquarters in ITO here. The protest was on the alleged beating of visually impaired students during their agitation on fee hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:58 IST

Had gone to Arunachal and cleared compensation to people for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she could commit herself that she had gone to Arunachal Pradesh and cleared "many of the compensations" due to the people there for their land which was acquired by the Army.

Read More
iocl