Govt must learn from IIM how to keep cows, bulls away from highways: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at BJP-led state government for holding a "Leadership Development Programme" at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow, saying that the government must learn from the esteemed organisation how to prevent cows and bulls from wandering on highways.

"They are earning crores from the expressway. I have heard that they are earning Rs 1.50 crore per day. How about the quality and maintenance of highways? At least they must learn from IIM how cows and bulls can be kept away from the highways," said Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

"This is what they should learn from IIM, because this is the biggest problem that has emerged," he said.

"They must also learn how to make quality roads. Roads have been reduced to potholes. If they cannot learn in IIM then they must give SP an opportunity," he said.

He also said that IIM professors must explain to the BJP government how Gomti River Front Model can be a better business model and would attract tourists.

"I request IIM professors to explain to the government how the river front can be made a better business model. So much of public money is invested upon it and even the enquiry is over. It can be a worldwide tourist attraction," said Akhilesh Yadav talking about the Gomti project that was undertaken during his tenure.

Uttar Pradesh ministers attended the third session of the leadership development programme at IIM on Sunday. The first session of the programme was held on September 8 in which Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers attended a special training programme. The second session was on September 15.

The SP leader further said: "It would be better that instead of going to IIM in batches, Uttar Pradesh should have got two new IIMs. They are going to IIM when the government has already completed half of its tenure." (ANI)

