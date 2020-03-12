"Govt must pass on benefit of low crude rates to common man"

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party government over the price of petrol, diesel, LPG saying the government must pass on the relief of record low crude oil price to the people of India by lowering petrol, diesel, LPG rates.

"International crude oil prices are all-time low in the last 15 years, down to 35-38 USD per barrel, yet Petrol and Diesel prices are skyrocketing, while the common people, the Middle Class, the farmers, the Transporters and Small and Medium Businesses are bearing the pain of high petrol rates," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Explaining the figures the party said that the price of Indian Crude Basket was Rs 6,318.76 per barrel on May 26. 2014, which has today reduced now to a mere Rs 2,799.38 per barrel as the crude is 37.85 USD per barrel and Dollar-Rupee rate is 73.96 Rupees per Dollar.

"This means that there has been a drop in crude oil prices by as much as Rs 3519.38 per barrel ie 55.69 per cent! Petrol, diesel and LPG were being sold at Rs 71.41/litre, Rs 56.71/litre and Rs 412 per cylinder respectively when the BJP assumed office in May 2014, if all the benefit of lower crude rates is given to the consumers the petrol and diesel can be brought down to Rs 39.76 and Rs 31.58 per litre," he said.

"The common man is being charged Rs 30.53 per litre extra for petrol and Rs 31.43 per litre extra for diesel. Whenever the prices of crude oil had increased, the BJP government has increased rates for petrol and diesel, so when the rates of international crude oil are at an all-time low, the benefits should reach to the common man by reducing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in the same ratio," he added. (ANI)

