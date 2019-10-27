Govt not providing jobs to Muslims anyway; AIUDF chief on Assam's two child policy

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Slamming the Assam government over its two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday alleged that as the government was anyway not providing jobs to Muslims, they should go ahead and have as many children as they want.

"Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We even don't expect jobs anymore," he told ANI.

Ajmal said that Muslims should have as many children as they want and provide them with education.

"I would say my people should bear as many children as they want and educate them so they can open businesses, companies and shops to create job opportunities and also provide jobs to their Hindus brothers and sisters so they can also be happy," Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief said that it is unfortunate that the BJP-led government in the state has decided to not give government jobs to people who have more than two children.

"On one hand, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asks people to bear eight to ten children while on the other, the government says those with more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs. First, they should decide what they want," Ajmal said.

"According to me, now Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers will not be born. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself a fifth child in his family while Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is the eighth child... If their parents had stopped having children, they would not have been born," he added. (ANI)

