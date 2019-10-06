Govt officer accuses YSRCP MLA of threatening family, TDP questions law and order

Nellore/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A government officer here accused ruling YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy of threatening her family members after she refused to grant a favour to him.

Sarala, a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) at Venkatachalam town, said that Reddy went to her house on Friday night and threatened her family members.

Sarla said that power, cable and water connections of her house have also been cut.

Reddy allegedly needed a favour from MPDO in getting permission for a tap connected to a land of one of his subordinates.

She had registered a case against the MLA on Friday night at Nellore rural police station.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) slammed the ruling YSRCP over the issue.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that there is no law and order and questioned whether there is any policing in the state.

On the other hand, YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after being briefed on the matter by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on the matter, asked the police to take appropriate actions if there is adequate evidence. (ANI)

