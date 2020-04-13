Govt offices in Goa to resume functioning with 50 pc strength from today

Porvorim (Goa) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Goa government has decided to resume operations of all its departments from Monday onwards with 50 per cent strength of employees attending the office on an alternate basis.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Secretariat, on April 12, all heads of departments have been asked to ensure that employees are called to office on alternate basis, while the remaining will continue to work from home. However, exceptions can be made for absolutely essential staff who can attend on a daily basis.

The office timings have been ordered to be staggered and therefore the employees attending office will come and leave in three shifts.

All precautions, including the availability of sanitizers, handwash, and social distancing norms will be followed at the office premises.

The order shall remain in force till April 30.

Goa, as of Sunday, had 7 positive cases of COVID-19, including 5 patients who have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

