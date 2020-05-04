Govt offices to open today in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Government offices in the state will open from Monday, except for those in the containment zones.

The General Administration Department of the Chhattisgarh government has issued a circular in this regard to the concerned Secretaries, Commissioners, and Heads of the Departments.

As per the circular, due to the spread of COVID-19, government offices will not open in Katghora Municipal Corporation in Korba district and in the Jajawal containment zone in Surajpur district.

The circular states that sanitisation and cleanliness should be done in all government offices as per directions given earlier and social distancing norms should be followed. (ANI)

