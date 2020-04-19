Govt offices to remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak all the government offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3.

"Government offices to remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3 in view of coronavirus lockdown," said State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Orders have been issued to all secretaries, commissioners, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and other officers in this regard.

After Dehradun, the state government earlier in the day classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 "red zones".

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI)

