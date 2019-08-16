Govt offices to resume normal functioning from today, directs J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has directed all government offices to resume normal functioning from Friday.

According to news services division of All India Radio (AIR), the Governor has issued directions for the Srinagar civil secretariat and government offices to resume normal functioning from today.

The Governor's directions come days after security was heightened in the area following the Centre's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and passing of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Earlier on Thursday Malik had hoisted the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day and had assured the people of the region that their "regional identity is not at stake". (ANI)

