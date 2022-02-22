Govt orders blocking of apps, websites, social media accounts linked to 'Sikhs For Justice'

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, websites and social media accounts of foreign-based "Punjab Politics TV" having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of "Punjab Politics TV".



The contents of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and the public order.

The ministry in an official statement said that it was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

The ministry further said that the government remains vigilant and committed to securing the overall information environment in India and thwarting any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)

