Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of Japanese Encephalitis

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centre's spread across the district.

One child was found positive for the "Japanese Encephalitis" at Jagdalpur Medical College, Dimrapal where three children suffering from fever were admitted.

"After test, it was found that one child is positive for JE while 2 are found negative," said the press release.

The child was suffering from fever since 10 June and was brought for treatment at the community health centre at Bastar, However, he referred to Medical College Dimrapal after his condition showed no improvement on June 18. He, however, died on June 20 during treatment at the hospital.

Following which 88 persons including 18 who had come in contact with the child were tested for the Japanese Encephalitis but were not found positive, informed the press release from Chhattisgarh government.

The deadly disease originates from pigs and spreads to humans, mostly children, through mosquitoes. Symptoms of Japanese Encephalitis include fever, nausea and fatigue.

On the other hand, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome so far has claimed the lives of 122 children in Bihar.

As per the data, a total of 101 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the Muzaffarpur due to the vector-borne disease today. (ANI)

