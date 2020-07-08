Govt organises ITBP-WHO meeting for COVID-19 safety protocols

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Indian government is organising meetings for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with the World Health Organization (WHO) and one such meeting was held on Tuesday evening.

According to the ITBP, the WHO team conducted sessions for the medical staff on infection control and safety protocols. "There will be another round of training by the WHO on Friday as well for the doctors," ITBP officials told ANI.

"The WHO and senior doctors are giving the best training possible to the newcomers. Juniors are updated about new technologies and also have the opportunity to ask questions if they have any," a government official said.

Meanwhile, 42 coronavirus positive patients have been admitted to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre so far. Patients who need oxygen, as well as asymptomatic patients, are under treatment at this COVID-19 centre.

The participants of the meetings also included a freshly inducted team of 30 doctors who had been deployed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, the world's largest COVID care centre in Delhi

According to the ITBP, around 151 ITBP personnel have active COVID-19 and 273 have recovered from the virus till date. (ANI)

