Govt organizes first golf training camp for govt school boys in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government organized the first-ever Golf training camp for the government school boys at Kashmir Golf Course in Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha had recently re-opened this golf course almost seven years after it was damaged during the 2014 Kashmir floods.

Department of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and authorities of Kashmir Golf Course collectively organized this special Golf training camp with an aim to produce future golfers from the valley.

It also aims to promote this game within the region and provide a common platform to the ones who enjoy playing sports.

Fayaz Ahmed, a renowned Golf-trainer and trainer for this camp, said "It is a good effort. The first-ever Golf-academy is finally here. If we manage to find some good players, we will help them progress further. It is a 15 days camp, a lot of kids have enrolled here and they are all playing great."



He also said that the course was shut down for 7-8 years after the 2014 floods and he also thanked the Lieutenant governor for re-opening the course with a camp.

"The Golf-course was shut down for 7-8 years due to the damage it inflicted in 2014 floods. We are thankful to the Lieutenant governor for re-opening the course along with the camp," added Ahmed.

The camp has met with positive responses from the participants who thanked the authorities who took the initiative to bring a sport as expensive as Golf within the reach of middle-class children. A lot of money was put into the restoration of the golf course and the launch of the first-ever Golf academy. The competence of the highly professional trainers and techniques taught by them made this camp memorable for the trainees.

"It is really good. We were getting bored at home since education in online mode was not a good experience and it had many disturbances. I never expected to reach upto this level. I have never seen anything like this in my life. I would like to thank my coach Fayaz. We always thought that this sport was for the elders, not us kids. But still, we got a chance to come here and learn," said Zeeshan, a trainee at the camp.

Tariq, another trainee at this camp expressing his gratitude towards everyone involved in the camp and restoration of the golf course, said, "I would like to thank the school and our governor for letting us poor people come here. I play Football. Golf is an entirely different sport. We were not allowed inside the Golf course earlier. Fayaz sir is great and I have never seen a coach like him. He teaches us so well."

"Golf is extremely costly. I used to watch it on TV. It really feels good to be here and I would like to thank the governor. Fayaz helps us practice well. Physical fitness stays maintained because of sports. I hope that there will be more of these camps in future and more kids will get a chance to play. We were fed up with the lockdowns, it feels way better now," said Adnan, another trainee. (ANI)

