Govt Panel recommends 12-16 week gap between Covishield doses, no change for COVAXIN

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended an increase in the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks.

However, no such changes were recommend in the intervals of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

Sources said, "The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommends for increasing gap between two doses of COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks. No change in interval of COVAXIN."

This is the second increase in interval for Covishield in three months. In March, the Centre told states and UTs to increase the gap from 28 days to six to eight weeks for better results.

These recommendations will be sent to NEGVA - the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration - for approval before the changes and suggestions are implemented.

Earlier, a study published in medical journal The Lancet on February 19 claimed a 26.2 per cent increase - from 55.1 per cent to 81.3 per cent - if doses were spaced 12 or more weeks apart.

NTAGI comprises of government representatives from the Department of Women and Child Development, internal finance division in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Biotechnology, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) along with health experts.

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. (ANI)