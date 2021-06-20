Govt, private offices to function sans restrictions in 8 J-K districts with improvement in Covid-19 numbers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced further relaxation of Covid-induced curbs and said government and private offices can begin functioning without restrictions in eight districts, which have shown significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

The eight districts include Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur.

This is one among a set of relaxations given to these districts which will remain in force till further orders.



Weekend curfews have also been lifted from these districts. Only night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am will remain in place.

All outdoor shops and trades will be permitted to open on all days from 7 am to 7 pm. However, the market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Also, 50 per cent of the shops in indoor shoping complexes and malls in these districts can open subject to a roster to be issued by Deputy Commissioners concerned.

For the remaining districts, weekend curfew will be in place from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, while the daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am.

In these districts, all outdoor market places to remain open on five days except Saturday and Sunday. 25 per cent shops in indoor shoping complexes and malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by Deputy Commissioners concerned. (ANI)

