Govt promoting our heritage of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', says Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Chandigarh [India], February 20 (ANI): Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that his government was working to promote the great heritage of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The governor was addressing the fourth budget session of the 14th Haryana Legislative Assembly. In the 75th year of independence, this is the first session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in the 'Amrit Kaal'.

He said, "To promote our great heritage of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' my government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, G20 Secretariat and other concerned ministries to organize G20-related events in Haryana like Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG), visit and dialogue of G20 ambassadors at Surajkund International Crafts Fair, and organizing seminars/conferences etc."

"The thought of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' gets wider as the government provides Covid vaccines to the world and all possible disaster relief to earthquake-hit Turkey. The government merged several departments with the aim of improving administrative efficiency and streamlining government functioning and streamlining work," the governor added.

Dattatreya stated that the foresight and determination of the government and the sincere efforts of every citizen of Haryana will help in ensuring that India becomes the leader of the world in 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech highlighted the vision of a developed India - India@100 in the year 2047, such a vision is needed to plan the next 25 years to make India a developed nation by 2047."

"The government is proud of our country taking over the presidency of the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. There could not have been a more appropriate time for India to assume the presidency of the G20," he added.

The governor also appreciated the trust and patience shown by the people towards the state government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said, "Several innovations and reductions in human intervention have curbed malpractices and ensured quality service delivery. DBT Suvidha, Auto Appeal System, Parivar Pehchan Patra Yojana, Swamitva, Mera Pani-Meri Virasat, Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Modern Revenue Record Room, Jan Sahayak M-Governance Initiative, E-Procurement, Business Improvement Action Plan, Haryana Skill Employment Corporation and many other initiatives underlining my government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas' and 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'."

Bandaru Dattatreya also lauded PM Modi for the 5G services launched in India.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on October 1, 2022. 5G services are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak. 5G services will be launched across the state in the coming days."

The governor further mentioned that the Haryana government launched the 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana' with the objective of increasing the annual family income of the poorest families of the state to at least Rs 1,80,000 and above.

He said, "So far 3.35 lakh families have been identified whose annual family income is less than Rs.1,00,000. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying received a tremendous response to the 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana' launched by the government to increase the income of the poorest of poor families."

"A total of 68,257 applications have been received under the scheme, out of which 60,347 applications have been sent to banks and 904 applications are under process. So far 17,466 beneficiaries have benefitted from the scheme and Rs.27.32 crore has been released as a subsidy amount," the governor added.

The governor mentioned the launched Chirayu Yojana on November 21, 2022, which aims to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to 29 lakh Antyodaya families i.e. families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh or less. So far more than 46.7 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued under Chirayu Yojana.

The issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates was started from this system in April 2022, followed by this system for issuing backward class and income certificates in August 2022.

"Till January 2023, 3.63 lakh SC certificates, 1.86 lakh BC certificates and 2.34 lakh income certificates were actively issued to the applicant without going to any government office," the governor stated. (ANI)

