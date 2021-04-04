Govt ready to increase reservation limit, submitted affidavit in SC: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government is ready to increase the reservation limit and an affidavit has been submitted to the Supreme Court in this regard.

"The State government is ready to increase reservation limit in Karnataka. The decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting and an affidavit has been submitted to the Supreme Court in this regard," the Minister said while addressing at an event.



"Kuruba community demands for Scheduled Caste (ST) reservation, Panchamsali demands for 2A reservation, even many small communities are also demanding reservation in various categories. But it is possible only when reservation cap has abolished," Bommai said.

He also said that this is the reason why the state government took this discussion.

"Reservation has to be given legally and constitutionally. Nobody should challenge the decision. In this regard, a retired judge has been appointed to the committee which will give its report. According to the report, we will take action, the Minister added. (ANI)

