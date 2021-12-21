Govt received complaints against 18 NGOs from Andhra for FCRA violations: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Complaints against 18 FCRA registered associations of Andhra Pradesh have been received regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity, said Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna has asked questions seeking details whether the Government has received any complaints against violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 1976 Rules by some NGOs in the State of Andhra Pradesh which is misusing FCRA Rules by indulging in Christian conversion by inducements, allurement and misrepresentation since 2018.



Rai, in his written reply, provided the details of FCRA Registered Associations of Andhra Pradesh against whom complaints have been received for their indulgence into Christian conversion by inducements, allurement and misrepresentation since 2018.

On being asked about the action taken by the Government against the NGOs and the steps taken to obviate such incidents in future, Rai replied, "The FCRA, 2010 provides a legal mechanism to deal with violation of FCRA provisions. Such a mechanism includes an audit of accounts of such NGOs, an inspection of their accounts and records, and verification of their on-field activities and so on. The FCRA certificate of such NGOs may be suspended depending upon the facts and circumstances of the case. Such violations may also lead to the cancellation of the certificate."

"In some cases where violations of the FCRA, 2010 so warrant, the matter may be investigated as provided under Section 43 of the FCRA, 2010. Accordingly, appropriate action has been initiated in respect of the above-mentioned complaints, based on the facts and circumstances of each case." (ANI)

