Govt removes export restrictions on 12 APIs

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Central government has removed restrictions on the export of 12 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and their formulations, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Monday.

A notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the 24 pharma ingredients and formulations.

These include Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Acyclovir, Vitamin BI, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12.

The notice said APIs and formulation made from these APIs are made free for export, with immediate effect.

Restrictions on paracetamol have however not been lifted yet.

On March 6, Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the government has imposed short term restrictions on some active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with regards to coronavirus preparedness.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281 according to the latest government estimates. (ANI)

