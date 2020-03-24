Govt revokes PSA detention of Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Central Government has issued orders revoking the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday.

Abdullah was among the many political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Govt issues orders revoking detention of Shri Omar Abdullah @diprjk," Kalsal tweeted.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

