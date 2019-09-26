Govt sanctions 1.23 lakh affordable houses under PMAY (U) in 47th CSMC meeting

New Delhi (India) September 26 (ANI): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of another 1.23 lakh more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The approval was given in the 47th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) held here today, according to an official statement.

With the approval of these proposals, cumulative sanctions of houses under PMAY(U)- mission has achieved a milestone of more than 90 Lakh houses against the validated demand of 1.12 crore.

The CSMC has approved 630 proposals from participating states for construction of 1.23 lakh houses with an overall investment of Rs 4,988 crore.

The commitment from the Government of India as Central assistance will be Rs 1,805 crore.

The states participated in the CSMC are West Bengal for 27,746 houses, Tamil Nadu for 26,709, Gujarat for 20,903, Punjab for 10,332, Chhattisgarh for 10,079, Jharkhand for 8,674, Madhya Pradesh for 8,314, Karnataka for 5,021, Rajasthan for 2,822 and Uttarkhand for 2,501 houses.

So far an overall investment of Rs 5.54 lakh crore has been approved which includes Rs 3.01 lakh crore from the central and state governments while Rs. 2.53 lakh crore as the private investment.

The Central government has committed Rs. 1.43 lakh crore of which Rs. 57,758 crores has already been released.

"About 53.5 lakh houses have been grounded for construction of which construction of more than 27 lakh houses has been completed," said MoHUA Secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra, emphasizing on government's efforts towards completion of projects to achieve "Housing for All" by 2022. (ANI)