Govt schools in Punjab not to charge admission, tuition fee for 2020-21 academic session

Chandigarh [India], July 25 (ANI): Government schools in Punjab will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session on account of the COVID-19 crisis, said Punjab Government.

Taking to Twitter, Government of Punjab wrote, "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that government schools in the state will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session on account of the COVID crisis."

Making another announcement, Singh stated that sweet shops in Punjab will be allowed to remain open on August 2, in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Meanwhile, 468 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab Government.

The total number of cases now stands at 12,684 including 4,096 active cases, 8,297 discharged cases and 291 deaths. (ANI)

