Govt should dispel misgivings about CAA, NRC: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan said the government should make efforts to make people understand the difference between Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the government is unable to dispel the misgivings among an important section of the society.

Urging the government to persuade the protesters and communicate with them to dispel their notion that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not linked, Paswan tweeted, "The party has discussed the prevailing situation in the country and has informed the Home Ministry about the same. The way protest is happening in the country linking CAB and NRC clearly depicts that the government has failed to dispel the confusion prevailing among an important section of the society," tweeted Paswan.

He further said that it is the responsibility of the government to persuade protesters.

"It is the responsibility of the government to persuade those who are protesting against NRC. Being a partner with government, we request it to communicate with protesters and dispel their fears," he said in his subsequent tweet.

The LJP chief assured that his party would take due care of the "worries" of Muslim, Dalit and deprived sections with respect to NRC.

"The LJP assures the Muslim, Dalit and deprived sections of the society that their worries with respect to NRC would be taken due care and the party will not extend support to any such legislation which is against the interest of common people," he tweeted.

The Citizenship (Amendment)Act 2019 seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)