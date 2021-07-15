Govt should give due regard to the SC observation on Sedition law: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Ashwani Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court observation on the Sedition law on Thursday SC that it is a colonial law which was used by the British to suppress freedom. "It was used against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still needed after 75 years of independence?" the top court said.

Ashwani Kumar told ANI that government should give due regard to the observations of the Supreme Court on sedition law



Speaking to ANI, Ashwani Kumar said that Law of Sedition in a free and democratic nation can be used only, if at all, in rare cases where the case for sedition is "iron-clad".

The Former Law Minister Kumar told ANI, "The colonial legislation on Sedition is an anathema in a democracy, anchored in the citizen's right of conscientious dissent."

"Repeated cases of the misuse of this law make out a compelling case for its repeal or amendments to the law to ensure that it is not abused," Ashwani Kumar told ANI

Supreme Court today while hearing a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition Law, told the Centre that it is a colonial law and was used against freedom fighters. Supreme Court asked the Centre if the Sedition Law is still required to exist after 75 years of independence. (ANI)

