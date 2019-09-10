Shahid Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement (I), in a press conference in Srinagar on Monday
Govt shouldn't get bogged down and talk to youth: J&KPM head Shahid Khan

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:28 IST

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Shahid Khan, head of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement (I) (J&KPM) said here on Monday that the government should not get bogged down by anything and talk to the youth.
Addressing a press conference earlier on Monday Khan said that Kashmir should be the part of the solution and not part of the problem.
"I want Kashmir not to be part of the problem but a part of the solution. But somehow the world is looking at Kashmir as a part of the problem," said Khan.
"We have such a bright youth. I have been training in schools, colleges and universities and I have seen that our youth has a lot of ideas and energies. But somehow the world is looking at us in a very different light. I will urge the government not to get bogged down by anything and talk to these youth," he said.
"The talks should indulge persons from all walks of life including students. The grass-root level talks will definitely help but what is happening is that a section of people is only involved in talks which creates miscommunication," he said.
"The government should come and talk to the people at large so that democracy looks alive and kicking in Jammu and Kashmir," said Khan.
"If we are a democracy then the world must see that we are a democracy," he added.
The government on September 8 claimed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said official sources at Centre.
About a month ago, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre in August had also bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature.
Following the move, several mainstream leaders including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference deputy chief Omar Abdullah were taken under preventive arrest (ANI)

iocl