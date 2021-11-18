Govt signs contract with HAL for procurement of Simulators for Jaguar aircraft

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday signed a contract with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of two Simulators for Jaguar Aircraft at a cost of Rs 357 crore, informed the Ministry of Defence.

The government has signed a contract for procurement of two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators (FBFMS) for Jaguar Aircraft from HAL for IAF with five years Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) at a combined total cost of Rs 357 crore, the official statement said.

These simulators would be installed at Air Force Stations Jamnagar and Gorakhpur.



As per the Ministry, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India is continuously growing in its power to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting-edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector.

The manufacturing of FBFMS by HAL will give a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost the indigenization of defence production and the defence industry in the country, the release read.

The commissioning of the first FBFMS with associated equipment shall be completed within 27 months from the contract at Air Force Station Jamnagar and the 2nd FBFMS shall be completed within 36 months from the contract at Air Force Station Gorakhpur, it added.

With the procurement of these simulators, IAF will enhance the quality of flying training to higher standards by exposing the pilots to various contingencies in the entire operating envelope including simulation of advanced long-range weapons. (ANI)

