Govt stands shoulder to shoulder with people hit by glacier burst: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the glacier burst and floods in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

"I have been watching the visuals from Chamoli district about damage caused by Glacier burst. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with people affected by the tragedy. Praying for well-being of the people of Uttarakhand," said Rajnath Singh.

Upon knowing about the incident, the defence minister tweeted, "The loss of precious lives due to the Glacier burst in Chamoli is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Two helicopters from the Armed Forces have been moved from Bareily to Joshimath for rescue and relief operations."



As avalanche and flood at a Chamoli village destroyed many houses on Sunday, the Indian Army informed that they have deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood situation.

As of now, Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district and the lowland area in Uttarakhand are out of danger of flash flood following glacier burst in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Assam on Sunday assured the nation that relief work is in full progress following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and every attempt is being made to help the affected people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured the people of Uttarakhand of all possible assistance in this time of tragedy. (ANI)

