Govt starts helpline to resolve export-import issues due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): A Helpdesk has been operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to resolve issues relating to export/import being faced by traders due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"Government has organised a help desk for export and import related issues being faced amidst the Coronavirus pandemic," Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"All issues related to the Department of Commerce/DGFT may please be forwarded on the helpdesk. In this regard, a proforma spreadsheet for the purposes of listing and forwarding the 'COVID-19 related Import/Export Issues' has been provided. The filled proforma may be sent to dgftedi@nic.in," DGFT said in a release.

The toll-free number for DGFT is 1800-111-550.

As many as 649 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the country, including 47 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

There have been 13 instances of death due to novel coronavirus in India. (ANI)

