Advocate Prashant Bhushan speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Advocate Prashant Bhushan speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Govt submitted false info to the Court in sealed cover: Prashant Bhushan on Rafale verdict

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, a petitioner in the Rafale case, on Friday said that the government has submitted false information in a sealed cover which led the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions.
"When the judgment came, it contained some astounding facts that the Supreme Court had taken from the sealed cover given by the government. One of them was that a CAG report was submitted before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and had been placed before Parliament and in the public which was wrong," Bhushan told reporters here.
The lawyer quoted a newspaper article to allege that the Prime Minister's office was directly involved in the deal negotiations.
He further said that the judge mentioned that Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter jets, was "negotiating with businessman Anil Ambani's company since 2012 and therefore it could not be the Prime Minister's decision to bring in Anil Ambani into the deal. This fact was also turned out to be false."
He claimed the information given by the Centre in a sealed cover formed the basis of the court dismissing the review petitions.
"On the basis of information given by the government in a sealed cover which was not even given to us, they (the Supreme Court) proceeded to dismiss the petition by saying that this does not come under the contours of their jurisdiction under Article 32," Bhushan told reporters here.
He also said that the court erred in clubbing several petitions seeking review of its December 2018 order in the case.
"The SC clubbed all petitions. One of them was seeking to scrap the contract. Our plea was also dealt with as if we were asking for the scrapping of the contract rather than seeking investigation into our complaint to the CBI," he said.
He said that the three-member Supreme Court bench relied upon the information given in a sealed cover to dismissed the review petitions on Thursday. "After seeing the information given by the government, they felt that there was no need for the court to embark upon a detailed prob and on that basis, our petition was dismissed," the lawyer said.
A three-member bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review in its December 2018 which upheld the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:46 IST

Telangana: Two women booked for raising slogans for Babri Masjid...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Two women were booked by the police for allegedly unlawfully gathering Ujalesha Eidgah ground in Saidabad area here and raising slogans for Babri Masjid, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:37 IST

BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha: Terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as accident appears to be...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After a row sparked in the Odisha Assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as an accident, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Friday said that it appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:27 IST

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:24 IST

IIT Madras student's death is not suicide, says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The death of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef is not suicide and there are many questions around her demise, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:19 IST

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:03 IST

IIT Madras suicide: Victim's father meets CM, urges proper probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:58 IST

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Read More
iocl