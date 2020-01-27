Govt suppressing people's voice, adopting path of violence: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre for not rolling back the Citizenship Amendment Act despite continuous protests, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the government was 'killing truth' and adopting 'means of violence' to suppress people's voice.

"This government is not listening to the voice of people. Whosoever is raising their voices, they are suppressing it. They are killing the truth and adopting a path of violence. Gandhi Shanti Yatra was organised to show the difference between the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and this government," said Yadav at a press conference here.

The Gandhi Shanti Yatra was launched in Mumbai and arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The yatra will reach Delhi's Rajghat on January 30, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He alleged that the CAA was brought to divert people's attention from the main issues, including unemployment, economic slowdown, inflation, among others.

"The condition of the economy has reached a worrisome state. Youth have no jobs. Rather than addressing the core issues concern to people, the government has been deliberately trying to divert the attention of citizens," he said. (ANI)

