Govt taking steps to boost economy, says Thakur

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the government is taking steps to improve the economy.

"GDP is improving. GST collection is also improving. We have taken measures to give relief to common people and industrialists," Thakur told reporters here when asked to comment on GDP.

"Over Rs 1 lakh crore have been collected under GST. I believe that numbers will improve in February. Several international agencies have said that India's GDP will be around 6 per cent. We have taken several measures in the budget in that direction. The government is taking several steps to boost the economy," he said.

The economic growth grew by 4.7 per cent in the October to December quarter (Q3 FY20) from 4.5 per cent in the corresponding period of last year, government data showed on Friday.

Responding to a question on the impact of novel coronavirus on markets, the minister said: "US-China trade war and coronavirus have impacted world economies. Hundreds of people have died (due to coronavirus) Finance Minister had held a meeting with various sectors to know if there is any impact of coronavirus on the Indian economy." (ANI)